Kakamega Homeboyz stun Mathare United

Visitors Mathare United went down 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

James Kinyanjui opened the scoring for the Slum Boys in the second minute, before Allan Wanga levelled for the hosts in the 21st minute

Maxwell Ravel then scored the winner in the 32nd minute and the result leaves Mathare United in fourth place with 31 points.

Homeboyz, who lost 2-1 Gor Mahia prior to Sunday's match are now up to eighth spot with 24 points.