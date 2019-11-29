Kakamega Homeboyz stun Mathare United

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Peter Thiongo grabbed a brace as visiting Kakamega Homeboyz beat 10-man Mathare United 3-1 in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Friday afternoon.

The win takes Homeboyz to second on the log with 20 points from 11 matches while the Slum Boys are seventh with 17 points having played the same number of matches.

Mathare could have taken the lead in the seventh minute, but Clifford Alwanga’s header went wide after an inviting cross by James Kinyanjui.

Kakamega Homeboyz missed a clear cut chance at the half-hour mark, Moses Mudavadi heading wide after a good cross by David Okoth.

Four minutes later, former Nakuru All Stars forward Thiongo failed to tap the ball into an empty net after a good cut-back pass by Stephen Etyang, who had received a defence-splitting pass from Shami Kibwana.

Thiongo made amends just before the breather heading in Stephen Etyang’s cross from the right past Mathare custodian Job Ochieng to give the visitors the lead.

Advertisement

Second half

Thiongo doubled the lead in the 51st minute, tapping in a pass from the impressive Shami Kibwana and Etyang should have made it 3-0 two minutes later after a quick counter-attack, but his final shot went just inches wide.

The Slum Boys brought in John Mwangi for Clifford Alwanga in the 57th minute and the youngster pulled one back five minutes later, heading in Martin Ongori’s corner kick.

Mathare coach Salim Ali brought in Tyson Otieno for defender Martin Ongori, an obvious attempt to improve the team’s attack.

Homeboyz custodian Gabriel Andika made a brilliant double save in 72nd minute – first denying Kevin Kimani from close range and parrying away Andrew Juma’s header.