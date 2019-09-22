alexa Kakamega Homeboyz tame Sharks at Bukhungu - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Kakamega Homeboyz tame Sharks at Bukhungu

Sunday September 22 2019

Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate a goal during their Kenyan Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on September 22, 2019. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE |

Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate a goal during their Kenyan Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on September 22, 2019. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • It was Homeboyz who dominated the encounter especially in the first half that saw Onyango deservedly hand his side the lead after tapping in David Okoth’s cross
  • Homeboyz full back Festus Okiring found Wanga with a cross and the veteran striker made no mistake beating John Oyemba with a header
  • The game was however put beyond their reach by Wanga's penalty in the 69th after Eric Kapaito handled in the box
Advertisement
 
TITUS MAERO
By TITUS MAERO
More by this Author

Allan Wanga helped himself to a brace as Kakamega Homeboyz crashed Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Kennedy Onyango opened the scoring in the 21st before Wanga sealed the win with a double in the 51st and 69th minutes.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti praised his charges for their second win of the season.

"The forwards played as a team forcing our opponents to make several mistakes which opened scoring chances for us," said Muyoti.

Sharks tactician William Muluya rued missed chances from his forwards.

“The defeat will not kill our fighting spirit. We will go back to the drawing board with a view of improving areas that let us down,” he said.

Also Read

Advertisement

It was Homeboyz who dominated the encounter especially in the first half that saw Onyango deservedly hand his side the lead after tapping in David Okoth’s cross.

Efforts by Sharks forwards Duke Abuya, Julius Masaba and Harrison Mwendwa to equalise were time and again thwarted by a strong defence of their opponents led by George Odiwuor as Homeboyz took their 1-0 lead to the breather.

Upon resumption, Homeboyz full back Festus Okiring found Wanga with a cross and the veteran striker made no mistake beating John Oyemba with a header.

Sharks threatened to come back into the game through a counter attack by their twin strikers Masaba and Abuya but the latter's screamer was parried over the bar by hawk-eyed custodian David Juma.

The game was however put beyond their reach by Wanga's penalty in the 69th after Eric Kapaito handled in the box.

Advertisement