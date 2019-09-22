Kakamega Homeboyz tame Sharks at Bukhungu

By TITUS MAERO

More by this Author

Allan Wanga helped himself to a brace as Kakamega Homeboyz crashed Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Kennedy Onyango opened the scoring in the 21st before Wanga sealed the win with a double in the 51st and 69th minutes.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti praised his charges for their second win of the season.

"The forwards played as a team forcing our opponents to make several mistakes which opened scoring chances for us," said Muyoti.

Sharks tactician William Muluya rued missed chances from his forwards.

“The defeat will not kill our fighting spirit. We will go back to the drawing board with a view of improving areas that let us down,” he said.

Advertisement

It was Homeboyz who dominated the encounter especially in the first half that saw Onyango deservedly hand his side the lead after tapping in David Okoth’s cross.

Efforts by Sharks forwards Duke Abuya, Julius Masaba and Harrison Mwendwa to equalise were time and again thwarted by a strong defence of their opponents led by George Odiwuor as Homeboyz took their 1-0 lead to the breather.

Upon resumption, Homeboyz full back Festus Okiring found Wanga with a cross and the veteran striker made no mistake beating John Oyemba with a header.

Sharks threatened to come back into the game through a counter attack by their twin strikers Masaba and Abuya but the latter's screamer was parried over the bar by hawk-eyed custodian David Juma.