Kakamega Homeboyz two good four Wazito

Kakamega Homeboyz Saturday returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Wazito in a Kenya Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kennedy Onyango opened the scoring in the 36th minute before Peter Thiong’o scored a brace in the 38th and 43rd minutes to send the visitors 3-0 up at the break. Allan Wanga sealed victory for Homeboyz in the 70th minute reducing Johnstone Omurwa's second half double to a mere consolation.

Wazito threatened early but Derrick Onyango sent his effort wide in the fourth minute. Then Kennedy Onyango provided the goal that the game deserved when he rose high to bury a header past Wazito goalkeeper Steven Njunge after Ali Bai picked him out with a delivery from a free-kick.

Thiong’o stretched Homeboyz’s lead with a neat finish from close range after a beautiful run on the right before calmly sweeping home his connection to Stephen Etyang's cross from the right.

Just like in the first half, Wazito started the second period strongly, with Onyango their main man in attack. Their efforts paid off in the 53rd minute, when Omurwa banged in a screamer from 40 yards out.

But their ascendancy was checked by Wanga's goal. By the time Omurwa completed his brace with six minutes left, it did not matter.

In Nakuru, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) held Ulinzi Stars to a barren draw at Afraha Stadium.

The hosts controlled the proceedings in the first half and mustered the slippery grounds taking the game to their opponents.

OFFSIDE

Ulinzi top scorer Enosh Ochieng' should have put the soldiers ahead in the 28th minute but his shot hit the upright with KCB goalkeeper Joseph Okoth well beaten.

The bankers replied through Enock Agwanda but his 31st minute goal was ruled out for offside by centre referee Anthony Ogwayo.

KCB were unlucky not to take the lead when Samuel Mwangi's cracker flew over the bar and Reagan Otieno's header came off the bar momentts later.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno introduced Stephen Waruru, Kennedy Owino and Martin Nderitu for Benson Amianda, Simon Munala and Samuel Mwangi respectively in the second half.

Ulinzi's Benjamin Nyangweso also made three changes bringing in Oscar Wamalwa, Moses Mwangi and Bernard Onyango for John Njuguna, Kelvin Thairu and Boniface Onyango.

Mwangi proved the most effective substitute running rings around the KCB defence but there was no breakthrough.