Kane starts for Tottenham in Champions League final

MADRID

Harry Kane returned from almost two months out with injury to start for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Kane has not played since damaging ankle ligaments in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Manchester City on April 9 but gave Spurs a major boost by being passed fit in Madrid.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino dropped Lucas Moura to make room for Kane, despite Moura scoring an incredible hat-trick as Tottenham came back to knock out Ajax in the semis.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min were selected behind Kane in attacking midfield.

Liverpool's own centre forward Roberto Firmino also made it into Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Firmino had missed Liverpool's last three games with a groin injury, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane completing the front three.

James Milner dropped to the bench, as Klopp picked a midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored twice in Liverpool's stunning semi-final fightback against Barcelona.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday (kick-off 10pm):

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson (capt), Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER)

Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min; Harry Kane

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG)