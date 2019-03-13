By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Striker Erick Kapaito’s 19th minute strike is all Kariobangi Sharks needed to stun visiting Nzoia Sugar 1-0 in a midweek SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kapaito latched onto a pass from Sydney Lokale to fire a a low shot for his second goal of the 2018/19 campaign that left Nzoia goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi with no chance.

Victory sends the William Muluya-coached side to 29 points after 17 rounds.

They play Tusker in their next encounter on March 23 while Nzoia – who’ve now lost two in a row, remain on 20 points from 17 games.

Duke Abuya broke down the right flank to float in a cross that Kapaito headed wide three minutes after referee Hosea Omondi blew the opening whistle. Two minutes later, Lokale squandered a chance to take the lead by shooting wide from close range.

Nzoia’s first sniff at goal came on the tenth minute when Stephen Etyang attempted a long range shot that went wide before Dennis Wanjala sent wide his free kick after Nixon Omondi had fouled Patrick Otieno outside the box.

Kapaito summed up Sharks’ better start to the game with a 19th minute goal – his second this season after recuperating from a long term injury.

On the 40th minute, Hansel Ochieng combined with Patrick Otieno, the latter’s pile driver veered off the target before referee booked Sharks defender Boniface Onyango for a bad tackle on Patrick Otieno, as the teams head for the breather with Sharks in the lead.

Four minutes after restart, Lokale was denied by the crossbar after being teed up by Kapaito.

In the 56th minute, Harrisson Mwendwa weaved through Nzoia shirts to find Kapaito whose glancing header missed the target by a whisker as Nzoia fluffed a scoring opportunity on the counter.

Nzoia introduced Robert Arrot for Dennis Wanjala on 72 minutes, before pulling out Hansel Ochieng for Abraham Kipkosgey on 80 minutes, but none of the changes worked to their advantage.