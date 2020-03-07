Kapenguria Heroes on course in Chapa Dimba

By JEFF KIRUI

The Chapa Dimba na Safaricom football tournament’s Rift Valley Region season one champions Kapenguria Heroes from West Pokot are on course to reclaiming their title.

This after they drubbed stubborn White Rhinos from Transmara 2-1 in the semi-finals of this year’s finals at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday.

Kapenguria Heroes will now lock horns with former national secondary schools champions Laiser Hill Academy from Kajiado in Sunday’s final. Laiser Hill Academy edged out Tumkas from Uasin Gishu 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Kapenguria Heroes, under tutelage of Elvis Mwanga, opened the scores through Alfred Tanui who, after receiving a fine cross from Wesley Mutai, headed home in the 16th minute.

But their joy was short-lived when White Rhinos’ Tyson Kapchanga levelled after dribbling past the entire defence and lobbing the ball past an advancing goalkeeper in the 33rd minute.

But Wesley Tanui sealed the fate of the losers when he converted from a Tanui corner kick in the 48th minute to ensure his team proceed to the final.

Kapenguria Heroes’ coach Mwanga said the game was tough and that they knew their opponents were up to task.

“White Rhinos eliminated us last year during the regional show. We are happy for this win today because it was sweet revenge for my team as most of my boys knew their opponents and marking the key players was easy,” said an elated Mwanga. He expressed confidence that his team will triumph during the final today, saying they had trained hard enough for this tournament.

In the other semi-final, Laiser Hill Academy had to employ all the tricks in the book before edging out hard fighting Tumkas from Uasin Gishu 2-0.

Tumkas are last year’s regional finalists. The winners had to wait until 43rd minute when Stephen Owino collected a rebound and unleashed a powerful volley that easily beat hapless Tumkas custodian Samuel Imbune after forward Timothy Ouma’s shot was blocked.

On resumption, Laiser Hill coach John Mwaura brought in holding midfielder Sharriff Majave in place of full-back Abdulrazak Hassan, a move that changed the tempo of the game.

Five minutes later, Timothy Ouma inscribed his name on the score sheet

Mwaura said that they had to change tack when they realised that their opponents were hard on them.

“Our opponents were tough and we had to break one of the flanks and avoid aerial balls because they were tall, compared to my team, and that made my boys penetrate their defence and score the goals,” said Mbugua.

In the girls’ competition, former national schools champions Itigo whitewashed Achievers from Kajiado 6-0 in one sided semi-final.

The winners scored their goals via form one student Marion Wafula, 17, who was undoubtedly the woman-of-the match, scoring four goals in the 12th, 25th, 60th, 53rd and 86th minutes.

The other two goals were scored by Claudia Kadenge in the 18th and 47th.

In the second semi-final at the same venue, former East African champions Wiyeta ran riot when they hammered Bomet Queens from Bomet 17-0 to record the highest score in the history of the tournament.

The winners will pocket Sh200,000 while the runners-up will walk away with Sh100,000.

The winning team will get a chance to represent the region in the national finals in June in Mombasa.

So far, Nairobi’s Dagoretti Mixed High School, Beijing Raiders from Starehe, Tumaini School from Makueni, Isiolo Starlets from Isiolo, North Eastern’s Berlin FC from Garissa, Coast region’s Yanga FC from Malindi, Kwale Ladies, Falling Waters from Laikipia and Ulinzi Youth from Nanyuki have secured tickets to the national finals.