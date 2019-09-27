Sharks, Mathare renew rivalry in Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United will renew their rivalry on Saturday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in one of the seven Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches this weekend.

This fixture has now become a derby of sorts and Sharks have emerged the better side, going by the head-to-head record for the past three seasons. In six league meetings, Sharks have won thrice with Mathare bagging the maximum points just once while two matches have ended in draw.

Last season, the two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg with Sharks winning the second leg 3-2 at Kasarani. Sharks are yet to pick a win this season – they lost 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday and had picked two draws prior to that, 0-0 against AFC Leopards and 2-2 draw with Western Stima in their opening match of the season.

FIVE OUT

The team continues to miss five key players – Peter Oudu, Sydney Lokale, Patrick Otieno and Brian Bwire - who are away with the Junior Stars in Uganda for the Cecafa Under-20 Championship while defender Amani Kyata is sidelined with a groin injury. Head coach William Muluya has called upon his players to step up.

“We will miss several players but I have faith in the players that I have for the game. We have trained very well this week and really need to pick our first win. It’s now upon the players to implement what we have done and I hope it works out. Records favour us but every game is different so we can’t let that get into our heads – we must work for the three points,” Muluya told Nation Sport.

“The key is to ensure we make very few mistakes during the game, create and utilise our opportunities. The lads are well prepared and looking forward to the game,” he added.

Mathare on the other hand started their season with two draws, 0-0 against Bandari and a 1-1 draw against Tusker before narrowly edging out Ulinzi Stars 2-1 on Saturday. They welcome back captain Chrispin Oduor who missed the last two games with a knock and coach Salim Ali is eager to guide the team to a successive win.

“Sharks have an upper hand if you look at the records and we have to change this. They have beaten us three times and we are really hoping to win this time. We have no injury concerns and the return of our captain makes the team stronger heading into the match,” Salim said.

LEOPARDS FACE CHEMELIL

In other matches, debutants Kisumu AllStars will be hoping to get their fist ever win in the top flight when they take on Western Stima at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday while winless Wazito travel to Kericho to face Zoo on Sunday.

AFC Leopards will be seeking to build on their solitary goal win over Wazito last weekend as they host Chemelil Sugar on Sunday in Mumias.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Tusker v Sofapaka – Machakos – 2pm (Live on KTN News)

Kariobangi Sharks v Mathare United – Machakos – 4:15pm (Live on KTN News)

Ulinzi Stars v Sony Sugar – Nakuru – 3pm

Kisumu AllStars v Western Stima – Kisumu – 3pm

Sunday

Zoo v Wazito – Kericho – 3pm

KCB v Kakamega Homeboyz – Machakos - 3pm