By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Champions Kariobangi Sharks on Monday become the seventh team to advance to the quarterfinals of the SportPesa Shield after beating lower tier side Murang’a Seal 1-0 at the Jericho Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi.

Last season’s Most Valuable Player Erick Kapaito delivered the sole goal of the match to ensure the Sharks have a chance to defend the title they last won in October last year.

Sharks coach William Muluya fielded a strong line up with Boniface Onyango being the only non-regular starter.

Murang’a Seals gave a solid performance in the match, but they were overpowered in the second half where they allowed Sharks to overrun their half.

Goalkeeper Wilson Ngamau was particularly impressive, as he kept the score line lean with his meticulous, skilful and timely saves.

Patillah Omotto, Brian Bwire and Kapaito threatened for Sharks several times, with Omotto’s shot in the 14th minute crashing off the crossbar.

Related Content AFC Leopards to miss out on silverware again

Kapaito tilted the scales in the 60th minute when he nodded home a long cross from Geoffrey Shiveka, thereby recording a second goal in three days for the sea animals.

“It has been a great game, we contained them very well but a slight mistake in defence in the second half has cost us victory,” lamented Ngamau after the game.

Sharks will now face giant fellers Bungoma Superstars in the quarterfinals.