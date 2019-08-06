Sharks pick positives from Tanzania friendlies

Sharks had also drawn 1-1 against Tanzania bigwigs Young Africans (Yanga) at National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Sunday

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kariobangi Sharks completed their tour of Tanzania with a 2-1 loss to Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in an international friendly at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday.

Coach William Muluya believes his charges could prove the surprise package in the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season.

The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute through Patrick Segre before Julius Masaba equalised for the Kenyan team.

But KMC, managed by former Uganda international Jackson Mayanja, had the last laugh with Vitalis Mayanga scoring the crucial goal.

Sharks had also drawn 1-1 against Tanzania bigwigs Young Africans (Yanga) at National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Sunday where new signing Patrick Otieno scored for the 2019 SportPesa Super Cup champions.

He took advantage of a well-worked move by the visiting team to rifle the ball into the roof of the net past Kenyan goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo, formerly at Bandari, but who's since signed for the Jangwani team.

"We are here to test ourselves against some of the big teams in this region," explained Muluya.

"We want to prepare well and start the season well. Then, we can try and challenge for honours at the end of the season."

Muluya, who led Sharks to the domestic cup title in 2018 and the SportPesa Cup glory a year later, also masterminded a historic win for his side over English Premier League side Everton in Nairobi last month.