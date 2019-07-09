By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Kariobangi Sharks have confirmed striker George Abege has moved to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in a Sh2.5 million deal.

Abege, who joined Sharks from Sony Sugar in June 2018, becomes the third player to leave the club for greener pastures abroad in recent times after Ovella Ochieng and Masoud Juma.

While confirming the transfer, Sharks chairman Robert Maoga said Abege's move is a big plus to their project of nurturing and exporting talent to big leagues.

"This is what Kariobangi Sharks is about. When we picked Abege from Sony, he was struggling to rediscover himself. But he has found his groove here and we are happy that another Kariobangi Sharks player will be joining one of the biggest clubs in Africa," Maoga told Nation Sport.

Maoga confirmed that the club has had one of the busiest transfer windows with offers flocking in for their key players.

"We have received many offers for other players notably Harrison Mwendwa and Duke Abuya but we chose to hold onto them for some time. We are not Ajax who can sell more than six first team players at a go and still remain competitive," said Maoga.

"We have talked to both of them and asked them to be a little bit patient. When the right deals come we will obviously let them go, it's not just a matter of moving but making a good move," he underlined.

The 2018 domestic cup champions have stuck to their policy of signing young exciting talent this window having roped in Nzoia Sugar prodigy Patrick Otieno. Samuel Olwande, formerly of Mathare United, has also joined as a free agent.