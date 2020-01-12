Kariobangi Sharks sign Wazito striker

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks have snapped up Derrick Onyango from moneybags Wazito on a three-year deal.

He becomes the second signing for the club after the capture of immediate former Dagoretti High School captain Boniface Mwangeni.

Team CEO Robert Maoga says he is excited to land the signature of the player since he will add the much needed quality upfront.

“We had decided not to sign any experienced players but Derrick has been on our radar for a very long time and when we realized he is available on free, we couldn’t let the opportunity pass,” Maoga told Nation Sport.

“We have been creating chances but not scoring. We have been struggling to score since Kapaito (Erick) got injured but Derrick is a proven goal scorer and we are delighted to have him join us,” he added.

Maoga also revealed that the team will not sign any more players in the ongoing mid-season transfer window that closes on January 31.

