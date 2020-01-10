Kariobangi Sharks striker joins Finnish side

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kariobangi Sharks striker Sidney Lokale has joined Finnish top-tier side HIFK Fotboll in a six-month loan deal with an option to make it a permanent move in the near future.

Lokale, 19, had in the past held trials at Swedish side Malmo FF, who are said to be still monitoring him. He joins former Harambee Stars custodian Arnold Origi, who has been at the club since March 2019. The youngster hopes to settle down first and start banging in the goals.

“Coming to Helsinki and HIFK is really great! I already know Origi which made it a lot easier to come here. I do not know the club very well but I've watched videos and studied a little history of the club. I consider myself a good and versatile player and I want to do great things here. For fans I want to say that I have come here to work, and I'm going to earn your love,” Lokale told the club’s portal on Friday.

“This is a young player who is very ambitious and humble, which are important values for us when assembling the team,” Mika Lönnström, the club’s Sports Director said.

HIFK is one of the oldest football clubs in Finland and is based in Helsinki. They play their home matches at the Telia 5G Arena that has a capacity of 10770.

Sharks are also set to lose attacking midfielder Duke Abuya, who is close to completing a move to Zambian Super League side Nkana.

