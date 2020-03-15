Kariobangi Sharks too good for Talanta

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kenya Premier League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday progressed to the quarter-finals of the Betway Cup with a 4-1 win over Talanta FC in an ill-tempered match at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

The two sides finished the match with 10 men, with Sharks captain Patilla Omotto and Talanta's striker Hussein Puzzo being the culprits.

The match was played behind closed doors due to fear of spread of coronavirus pandemic.

John Omondi struck twice for Sharks, with Geoffrey Shiveka and Peter Lwasa scoring a goal a piece for the former finalists. Shem Odinga scored Talanta's consolation goal. The winner of the competition will win a cash-prize of Sh2million.

Sharks began the contest strong and took the lead in the third minute through Omondi, before Odinga equalized for the National Super League side with a stunning strike at the stroke of halftime.

Talanta missed a chance to take the lead early in the second-half from a free-kick inside the box and Sharks punished them for that miss in the 52nd minute, when Shiveka slotted home from the the spot.

The KPL side restored their two-goal lead three minutes later through Omondi, who beat goalkeeper Michael Kalamera with a powerful shot from close-range.

Sharks were all over Talanta's half in the second-half dictating the exchanges and in the 65th minute, they came close to extending their lead, but goalkeeper Kalamera made a timely clearance on the line.

Puzzo had chance in the 75th minute, but he rushed to finish and his shot went direct to goalkeeper Bwire. Five minutes to time, Omotto was sent-off for elbowing Bramuel Kavaya.