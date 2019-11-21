By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kariobangi Sharks Thursday formally unveiled online gaming firm Betway as its first-ever shirt sponsor.

And speaking during the event at the Utalii grounds, club captain Eric Juma stressed this financial boost will spur the youthful side towards domestic glory.

"Results have not been positive (this season). We are not in our position in the league but with this sponsorship, I want to assure you that things will improve," said Juma.

Details of this deal were not made public but Nation Sport understands it's a year-old renewable deal worth about Sh15 million. A bulk of this amount will be channelled towards the team's preparations and payment of monthly salaries.

"The organization and skillset portrayed by the Kariobangi Sharks team served as an attraction for us to come in as the official sponsor of the team," explained Betway County Manager, Leon Kiptum.

Stemming from a less privileged community, Sharks earned promotion to the Kenyan Premier League in 2017. The side has since cultivated a reputation for playing attractive football whilst producing results.

