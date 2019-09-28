Kariobangi Sharks winless streak persists

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Kariobangi Sharks' long wait for a win in Kenyan Premier League (KPL) this season continued after they were held to a barren draw by Mathare United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

The visitors Mathare will rue missed chances as they were the better side in both halves.

Mathare United coach Salim Ali said they deserved better returns after dominating.

"We got a lot of chances, we ought to have won the game in the first half but missed. I am happy with how the boys played because they dominated and all we need to do is to correct our mistakes in our next match," said Ali.

His opposite number William Muluya said it's too early to write off his side in the tittle race.

"We have just played four matches, what if we win the rest? We still have a chance in the competition," said Muluya.

Advertisement

Until the 10th minute, neither side had created an open goal scoring opportunity save for Sven Yidah's and Daniel Sakari's long range efforts which were comfortably gathered by Job Ochieng.

Coach Salim Ali was forced to bring in Klinsman Omulanga in the 20th minute after Chris Ochieng sustained an injury and four minutes later they almost broke the deadlock through Kevin Kimani's freekick which curled inches over the bar.

Mathare looked to have found their footing in the clash as they began probing the hosts' defence.

Kimani picked Omulanga with a cross inside the box in the 33rd minute, the latter heading wide. Omulanga missed a glorious opportunity in the 37th minute when he took a heavy touch while clean through allowing Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba to save.

Sharks were unlucky not to score when Duke Abuya's long range effort at the stroke of half-time missed the target by a few inches.

Clifford Alwanga thought he had fired Mathare ahead after the restart when Kimani found him with a clever pass, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Kimani missed another opportunity in the 52nd minute from a freekick after James Kinyanjui was brought down outside the box.