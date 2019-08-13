Kasumba, Ochieng shortlisted for top accolade
Tuesday August 13 2019
Nominees for the annual Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Awards have been revealed.
The preliminary list has six nominees in each category with final listing scheduled to be done on Friday ahead of the awards on Monday, August 19 at the Nairobi National Museum.
Immediate former Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata, defender Joash Onyango, Enosh Ochieng, Allan Wanga, Boniface Muchiri and Umar Kasumba, who has since joined Zambian champions Zesco United, are in the preliminary list for the Most Valuable Player of the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season. while Francis Kimanzi Hassan Oktay, Robert Matano, Bernard Mwalala, Patrick Odhiambo and John Baraza will battle for the Coach of the Year Award.
Nominees
Golden Glove Award
Faruk Shikalo – Bandari
Justin Ndikumana – Sofapaka
Kevin Omondi – Sony Sugar
Samuel Odhiambo - Western Stima
Morgan Alube - Chemelil Sugar
Omar Adisa – KCB
Defender of the Year
Brian Otieno -Bandari
David Owino - Mathare United
Fainus Jacobs - Sofapaka
Kelvin Wesonga - Sony Sugar
Joash Onyango- Gor Mahia
Harun Shakava - Gor Mahia
Midfielder of the Year
Francis Kahata - Gor Mahia
Cliff Nyakeya - Mathare United
Bonface Muchiri - Tusker
Danson Chatambe - Zoo FC
Whyvone Isuza - AFC Leopards
Abdallah Hassan - Bandari
New Young Player of the Year
David Majak - Tusker
Jackson Dwang - Nzoia Sugar
Moses Mudavadi - Bandari
Daniel Sakari - Kakamega Homeboyz
Joshua Nyatini - Sony Sugar
Most Valuable Player (MVP)
Francis Kahata - Gor Mahia
Joash Onyango - Gor Mahia
Umaru Kasumba - Sofapaka
Enosh Ochieng - Ulinzi Stars
Allan Wanga - KK Homeboyz
Boniface Muchiri - Tusker
Coach of the Year
Hassan Oktay - Gor Mahia
John Baraza - Sofapaka
Patrick Odhiambo - Sony Sugar
Benard Mwalala - Bandari
Robert Matano - Tusker
Francis Kimanzi - Mathare United