By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

The fight for survival in Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) takes centre stage this weekend as bottom two sides Spedag and Kayole Starlets clash at Stima Club in Nairobi.

Spedag who are in position 14 with 12 points and Kayole Starlets who are ranked 15th with 11 points are knee deep in relegation zone and desperate for victory.

Spedag, who have played only 23 games, have a big chance of leapfrogging Nyuki Starkets who are two points ahead if they win against Kayole Starlets and Wadadia.

Coach Sarah Ogonyo conceded they struggled in the first leg but have since picked themselves up.

“The team started off poorly but there has been a slight improvement in the second leg. We are now taking one match at a time and we hope to at least get one point or three points this weekend to push us up in the league standings,” said Ogonyo.

Kayole Starlets coach Joshua Sakwa revealed that they have not trained since last weekend where they lost to Kisumu All Starlets due to financial constraints.

Advertisement

“We haven’t trained but we are hoping that the experience we have gained from the previous 24 rounds will get us through the match. Our target is to get at least one point from the match because we know they have been training hard to move up the standings,” said Sakwa.

Wadadia, who are currently ranked ninth, play sixth placed Kibera Girls Soccer Academy.

Wadadia coach Hassan Maloba says that the team is well prepared for the match as they eye a top-five finish.

“Our main challenge has been injuries to key players which has forced us to field a depleted team in most matches. However, we are well prepared and expect to win this weekend,” said Maloba.

Gaspo FC lead the log with 64 points, closely followed by Vihiga queens at 61 points. Trans-Nzoia Falcons are third with 58 points.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Spedag v Kayole Starlets - Stima Club 1pm

Kibera Girls Soccer Academy v Wadadia - Stima Club 3pm

Sunday