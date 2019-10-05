Kayole Starlets ease relegation woes

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kayole Starlets Saturday enhanced their survival chances with a 1-0 win over Spedag in a Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match at Stima Club in Nairobi.

Harambee Starlets call-up Christine Ngoizi scored the lone goal in the 80th minute to hand Kayole their third win of the season as the league entered Round 25.

The win sees Kayole leap to 13th place with 14 points, two ahead of Spedag who are now bottom of the 15-team log but have two games in hand.

Kayole Starlets Coach Joshua Sakwa admitted the win came as a surprise having not trained since last weekend.

“We have had a challenge all week since our players come from different places and pulling resources to facilitate their transport to training has been tough. I’m glad that they still have the passion for game despite our current ranking and they always want to play to win,” said Sakwa whose side have three matches left against Makolanders, Wadadia and Thika Queens.

In another match played later at the same venue, Wadadia edged Kibera Girls Soccer Academy 1-0.

Wadadia coach Hassan Maloba was elated at his team’s performance saying they need to now push harder to break into top five.