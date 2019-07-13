Kemboi among 10 axed at Stima as Babu makes changes

By VICTOR OTIENO

Veteran striker Wesley Kemboi is among 10 players released by Western Stima and their places taken by nine new signings, as the power men move to establish a squad that will help them perform better next season.

Kemboi, 31, who was named the September 2016 Player of the Month, was not a regular starter at Stima last season, which saw him manage only two goals.

He was released alongside striker Laban Gambareko, midfielder David Okello, defender Victor Oduor, striker Ian Otieno, defender Samuel Olare and Martin Oduor.

Others are Kote Berry Amboko, Antony Obonyo and Calvin Odongo who was released on his request.

In the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League, Stima lost momentum after a good start to finish a disappointing 13th on 39 points in the 18-team league.

The streak of poor results saw coach Paul Ogai quit and his place taken by former Sony Sugar tactician Salim Babu, who helped the Kenya Power-sponsored team avoid relegation.

In their last game of the season against AFC Leopards at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, the two sides battled to a barren draw and coach Babu promised to beef up the squad with several new signings.

Out of the nine signings, four are from his former club Sony. They are goalkeeper John Njau, defender Kennedy Odhiambo, midfielder Abdala Wankuru and Kelvin Wasonga.

The rest are striker Amos Kigadi (Vihiga United), midfielder Ibrahim Ochieng (Kisumu HotStar), midfielder Fidel Origa (Kariobangi Sharks), striker Henry Juma (Kariobangi Sharks) and Ugandan striker Oromchan Villa (Bidco United).

Coach Babu said he was satisfied with the capabilities of the new comers and is looking forward to a successful season with them.