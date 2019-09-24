Kenya, Tanzania draw in Cecafa U-20 tie

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Kenya's momentum at the U-20 Cecafa Challenge Cup was on Tuesday put in check by Tanzania following a 2-2 draw between the two teams at the FUFA technical Centre in Jinja, Uganda.

AFC Leopards forward Austine Odhiambo scored first, his second goal in as many games, to hand Kenya the advantage in the opening half.

But Tanzania fought back, replying through danger man Albert Simchimba, who scored thrice in his team's opening match against Ethiopia.

Patrick Otieno again handed Kenya the lead just after the restart, but again Tanzania rallied to equalise through Abdul Hamis.

"We are playing very well just that maybe we need to learn how to protect a lead," said Odhiambo after the game.

This result leaves the two teams with four points each, and on the brink of qualification to the quarter-finals of this age-group tournament.

Advertisement

Kenya hammered Zanzibar 5-0 in her opening match at this tournament on Sunday, while Tanzania also put four past Ethiopia on the same day.

In other results of matches played at this tournament, Sudan and Eritrea drew 3-3, while Uganda hammered Somalia 5-1.