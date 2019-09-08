alexa Kenya, Uganda share spoils at Kasarani - Daily Nation
Kenya, Uganda share spoils at Kasarani

Sunday September 8 2019

Kenya Collins Agade (right) vies for the ball with Uganda Luwagga Kizito during their friendly match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 8, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

In Summary

  • Strikers Michael Olunga and Boniface Muchiri had chances to win at the end for the hosts but it was not to be.
JEFF KINYANJUI
Francis Kimanzi's first game in charge as Harambee Stars coach ended in a 1-1 draw against Uganda in an international friendly match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Emmanuel Okwi had fired the Cranes ahead in the first half, but Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna levelled matters in the second half.

Strikers Michael Olunga and Boniface Muchiri had chances to win it for Kenya at the end but it was not to be.

more to follow...

