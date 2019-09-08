Kenya, Uganda share spoils at Kasarani

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Francis Kimanzi's first game in charge as Harambee Stars coach ended in a 1-1 draw against Uganda in an international friendly match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Emmanuel Okwi had fired the Cranes ahead in the first half, but Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna levelled matters in the second half.

Strikers Michael Olunga and Boniface Muchiri had chances to win it for Kenya at the end but it was not to be.