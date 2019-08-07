Kenya Under 15 eye Cecafa glory

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has named the Harambee Stars Under-15 squad that will take part in the Cecafa Under 15 Challenge Cup in Eritrea from August 16 to September 1.

Kenya has been pooled in group 'A' alongside Eritrea, Burundi and Somalia. Kenya will kick off her campaign next Friday against Somalia.

Group 'B' has Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia and South Sudan while group 'C' has Tanzania, Sudan and Djibouti.

The top three teams from Group 'A' and 'B' will join the top two from Group 'C' in the quarter-finals, slated for August 27 and 28. The final will be played on September 1.

Kenya coach Sagar Lakhan believes the tournament will be a good learning opportunity for his lads.

“As a coach you will never feel the team is fully prepared for any battle, you always think something could be better but I am excited that we have an opportunity to test ourselves again. It will be a good learning experience for the boys and at this level (U-15) that is very key,” Sagar said.

The junior Stars took part in the MIC tournament in Spain in April and have been playing a series of friendly matches locally.

“The boys have developed really well in the two months I have been with them. We have shifted a lot of responsibility to them in terms of decision making and playing our way which is very important. We have played senior teams playing in the Nairobi Regional Leagues and I believe that has prepared the boys well.

“We are eager to see how they perform in Eritrea but the most important thing is the fact that we want the boys to learn; how it feels to be away from home for some time, how to play under pressure and such things that are very key in modern football.” he noted.

Sagar admits he knows very little about their opponents but says they are going to Eritrea to enforce their philosophy and way of doing things.

“I honestly don’t have insights on our opponents at this level but we are going to enforce our way of playing as the junior Stars which is strictly exciting attacking football but definitely we will learn as the tournament progresses and if there are any changes we need to make then we will do so.” he offered.

The team is normally based at the FKF Centre of Excellence in Thome, Nairobi and put under a homeschooling programme that allows them to train daily at the Wadi Degla Club in Runda.

The team leaves for Eritrea Tuesday next week.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alvin Odari, Kennedy Okoth, Ibrahim Wanjala

Defenders: Isaac Mugweru, Brian Kamau, Ibrahim Mone, James Gashago, Mike Churchill, Brian Osoro, Robby Mangi

Midfielders: Rajab Umar, Andreas Odhiambo, Teddy Sirma, Kevin Wangaya, Karl Murugi, Zein Mwakitawa