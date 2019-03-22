 Kenya Under-20 youngster joins Wazito - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Kenya Under-20 youngster joins Wazito

Friday March 22 2019

Kenya Under 20 winger Musa Masika (left) dribbles the ball during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 qualifying match against Rwanda in Machakos on April 1, 2018. Masika on March 22, 2019 joined National Super League side Wazito from Kangemi AllStars. PHOTO | FILE |

Kenya Under 20 winger Musa Masika (left) dribbles the ball during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 qualifying match against Rwanda in Machakos on April 1, 2018. Masika on March 22, 2019 joined National Super League side Wazito from Kangemi AllStars. PHOTO | FILE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Wazito are second on the NSL table with 47 points similar to leaders Ushuru after 21 rounds.
Advertisement
 
By VINCENT OPIYO
More by this Author

Kenya Under-20 international winger Musa Masika has ditched Kangemi AllStars for National Super League (NSL) moneybags Wazito.

Masika – younger brother of China-based Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe - will compete for a starting berth at the club with the likes of Victor Ndinya and Joe Waithera.

“He has joined us on a long term contract,” Wazito sporting director Solomon Alubala told Nation Sport on Friday.

“We are happy to secure his services because he has great potential. We believe we’ve proper structures to help sharpen his promising career,” he added.

The 18-year-old was a constant menace for Wazito in their midweek fixture that Kangemi lost 4-2 at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

“I am pleased to join the club. It’s the best choice for me at this time in my career and I hope to train hard to break into the first team,” Masika, who has played three times for the Kenya U20 side, said.

Related Content

The former Laiser Hill student, who was crowned the most valuable player at the 2015 Airtel Rising Stars Term Two Games in Machakos, has previously held trials in Portugal and Belgium.

Wazito are second on the NSL table with 47 points similar to leaders Ushuru after 21 rounds.

Related Stories

1  hour ago

'Exciting' Mathare ace joins U23 camp ahead of Sudan showdown

The Passenga Secondary alumni has been named man-of-the-match by his club on six occasions.

  • 2  hours ago Emerging Stars return, vow to shoot down Sudan in Nairobi
    • Advertisement