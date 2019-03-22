Kenya Under-20 youngster joins Wazito

By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Kenya Under-20 international winger Musa Masika has ditched Kangemi AllStars for National Super League (NSL) moneybags Wazito.

Masika – younger brother of China-based Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe - will compete for a starting berth at the club with the likes of Victor Ndinya and Joe Waithera.

“He has joined us on a long term contract,” Wazito sporting director Solomon Alubala told Nation Sport on Friday.

“We are happy to secure his services because he has great potential. We believe we’ve proper structures to help sharpen his promising career,” he added.

The 18-year-old was a constant menace for Wazito in their midweek fixture that Kangemi lost 4-2 at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

“I am pleased to join the club. It’s the best choice for me at this time in my career and I hope to train hard to break into the first team,” Masika, who has played three times for the Kenya U20 side, said.

The former Laiser Hill student, who was crowned the most valuable player at the 2015 Airtel Rising Stars Term Two Games in Machakos, has previously held trials in Portugal and Belgium.