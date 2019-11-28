Kenya ascends in Fifa rankings

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Kenya has climbed two places to 106th in the world in latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday.

Matches played between October 20 and November 24 have been considered in calculating the 210-nation rankings.

During that spell, Kenya met African giants Egypt as well as Togo in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group “G” qualifiers.

Harambee Stars drew 1-1 against Pharaohs of Egypt, who were without Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah, in Alexandria on November 14 and registered the same result against Togo’s Sparrow Hawks on November 18 in Nairobi.

Francis Kimanzi’s side went into the two fixtures ranked 108th globally after dropping one place when the rankings were last released on October 24 thanks to the 1-0 loss against Mozambique in an international friendly match held in Nairobi on October 13.

But, Kenya has now ascended two places as the Egyptians were 49th in the world when they met, while Togo occupied position 124 worldwide.

Kenya’s points have also improved from 1195 to 1199.

Egypt, which also drew 0-0 against Comoros in another Group “G” encounter, is down two spots to 51st in the world.

Togo has also dropped two positions to 126th globally after being shocked by Comoros 1-0 in Lome in their opening fixture for 2021 Afcon qualifiers. Comoros, which Kenya will host on August 31 and meet away on September 8 in the next two qualifying fixtures, is up nine places to 133rd.