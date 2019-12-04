Kenya bundled out of Copa Africa

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya Wednesday were bundled out of the ongoing Copa Coca Cola Under-16 Africa Cup after losing 5-4 to Tanzania in post-match penalties in the semi-final at M-Pesa Foundation Academy in Thika.

Both sides battled to a barren draw in regulation time forcing the lottery. Hamisi Hamisi, Fredrick Onyango, Marcos Odhiambo and Mwinyi Nassoro scored for the hosts while Mohammed Mbaruk and Kibwana Bilal missed their efforts.

Tanzania's Mohammed Rai, Edward Benard, Paul Nyerere, Frank Stephanie and Ibrahim Kasimu scored from the spot while Harony Ndile's effort was saved by Kenya's goalkeeper Ismael Tole.

Kenya coach Daniel Lenjo conceded defeat saying Tanzania was a tough opponent.

"We did our best but failed in our game plan. However we take this as a hard lesson and live to fight another day as we prepare for Zambia in third place play-offs, we have to finish strongly," said Lenjo.

Tanzania coach Abel Mtweve was elated by reaching the final this year.

"Kenya is a good team and we were extremely nervous playing against them. We bowed out of the competition too early last year and we came back with a mission of getting to the finals and winning the cup, so we left nothing to chance," said Mtweve who predicted an equally tough final against Zimbabwe.

In the other semi-final match, Zimbabwe edged Zambia 4-3 in post-match penalties after settling for a 2-2 stalemate in normal time. Luke Musikiri, Stephan Chatikiozo, Ronald Uraya and Alvin Dube scored for the winners while the losers had Davis Saruisha, Kennedy Mwansa and Nyirenda Dumisani on target.

RESULTS

Semi-finals

Kenya 0 (4) - 0 (5) Tanzania

Zimbabwe 2 (4) - 2 (3) Zambia

THURSDAY FIXTURES

Third place play-offs

Kenya v Zambia - 10am

Final