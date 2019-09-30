By GEOFFREY ANENE

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma is confident his charges will contain Ghana at their backyard when the two sides face off in the first leg of the third round of the 2020 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Olympic qualifiers on Friday.

Speaking after the team held its last training session on Monday, Ouma along with Captain Dorcas Shikobe and star striker Mwanahalima Adam also exuded confidence that Kenya, which is ranked 143 in the latest international Fifa rankings, can get an away goal against 50th-placed Ghana.

“We will try to contain their strong points away from home and possibly get an away goal,” said Ouma on Monday.

“I am confident we can get a positive result away from home to make it easier in the second leg.”

Defender Shikobe acknowledged that Ghana is a good side, but which can be beaten on their own turf. She said Kenya will target to defend solidly, while hunting that crucial away goal.

Adam admitted it will be a tough test against Ghana. She added, “We (Kenya and Ghana) have met several times, so we know each other well. They are a strong side, but we will be going for a win,” said Adam, who inspired Kenya to advance to the third round on a 5-3 aggregate after scoring two goals against Malawi in the 3-0 demolition in the second round return leg in Machakos.

Starlets will leave Nairobi at 8.10am on Tuesday aboard a Kenya Airways flight and are expected to touch down in Accra at 1.30pm Kenyan time.

Ouma was expected to unveil his traveling party of 20 players from the 23-woman squad on Monday evening.