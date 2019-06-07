Kenya eager to test formation in Madagascar friendly

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi asserts that Friday night's international friendly match versus Madagascar is key in putting the squad into shape.

Stars will confront the Barea at the 18,000-seater Stade Robert-Robin in Paris from 9pm.

Both teams will use this game as part of their build-up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that will take place between June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

"It's serious business here because the match forms part of our preparations," said the custodian, who is attached to Ethiopian club Saint George.

"Normally how it works is we learn and try out things and formations in training and then use matches like this one to try that out."

Besides lead striker Michael Olunga, who was expected to link up with Stars camp in Paris yesterday, coach Sebastien Migne has the luxury of picking any of the 27-players he has provisionally selected for the continental championship.

This could mean debuts for Sweden-based attacker Christopher Mbamba, plus Matasi's understudies Farouk Shikalo and Jeff Oyemba, and Sofapaka rookie forward John Avire.

"So far so good here," said Mbamba.

"The mood is fine and we have a quality squad so the competition for places is always going to be high. I am raring to go if selected and let's see what will happen. The result is important and so we will be looking to win."

Also in contention for game time ae the unattached striker Masoud Juma, defenders David Owino, Brian Mandela, plus midfielders Johanna Omollo, Anthony 'Teddy' Akumu, Paul Were and Clifton Miheso, all of whom are hoping to earn starting places when the tournament begins.

Ranked 107th on the Fifa rankings, one position above Kenya, Madagascar qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations after coming second -- behind Senegal -- and ahead of Equatorial Guinea and Sudan in Group 'A' of the qualifiers.

The Islanders drew 3-3 with Luxembourg in another international friendly match in France on Sunday and Stars will have to be wary of speedy forwards Ima Andriatsima, who is based in France plus CS Constantine (Algeria)'s Paulin Voavy, both who played vital roles in the team's recent impressive performance.