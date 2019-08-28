Kenya face Rwanda in Cecafa U-15 semi

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya coach Sagar Lakhani says he expects 'a very tough game' in the semi-finals of the Cecafa U-15 Challenge Cup.

This clash is slated for Wednesday afternoon at the National Stadium in Asmara.

"I have had a chance of watching the Rwanda team (in action here) and I expect a very tough game.

"I expect a very tough game against Rwanda. I have had a chance of watching the Rwanda team. My boys have had enough rest test and I assure you we will be ready for them," said Lakhani.

Kenya has posted an impressive outing at this age-group tournament with wins over Somalia, Sudan, and Eritrea, coupled with a draw against Burundi to storm the last four of the tournament.

Lakhani will be looking up to lead striker Kevin Wangaya, who's so far scored three times in four matches, and the returning Harel Gil, who was rushed to hospital during the 2-1 win over Eritrea in the group stage, to provide the goals.

And team Kenya will also have to be wary of Rwanda's Eric Irahamye, who has scored four goals at the tournament.

"Of course, playing in a semi-final is good, but we are now changing strategy because it's a knockout (game). We need to be at our best against Kenya and take our chances," explained Rwanda coach Yves Rwasamanzi.

Rwanda has defeated Ethiopia and Tanzania to progress to this stage of the tournament.