Kenya tackle Zanzibar in Cecafa U20 tourney
Saturday September 21 2019
Kenya kicks off their Cecafa Under 20 Championship campaign Sunday afternoon against Zanzibar at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru from 2pm.
Coach Stanley Okumbi is confident the Junior Stars will give a good account of themselves.
“We have had three training sessions since we arrived in Uganda and the good thing is we have been training in an artificial turf and we will play our first match in a similar surface. The whole team is motivated and psyched up ahead of the match. We have had good preparations and I hope for a good performance from the lads,” Okumbi said.
In matches played Saturday as the tournament kicked off, Sudan edged Djibouti 4-0, South Sudan and Burundi played to a 3-3 draw while hosts Uganda were held to a 1-1 draw by Eritrea.
Sunday
Kenya v Zanzibar (Njeru, 2pm)
Ethiopia v Tanzania (Njeru, 4pm)
Monday
Burundi v South Sudan (Njeru, 2pm)
Eritrea v Sudan (Pece Stadium, 2pm)
Djibouti v Uganda (Njeru, 4pm)