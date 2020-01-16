Kenya international eyes return for Algerian side

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan international Masoud Juma has impressed JS Kabylie coach Hubert Velud and could make a return to the team when they take on USM Alger Thursday evening in their league match at the Stade Omar Hamadi.

Masoud resumed training with the team recently after a long lay off and Velud is impressed with his work rate.

"Some players are back in the team and that is a boost for us. Mohammed Benchaira and Masoud Juma have been training even though the latter (Masoud) is not 100 percent fit - he was very good during the last few days of training and it was a pleasant surprise," the tactician told the club's portal.

Masoud, a former Kariobangi Sharks player, joined the team mid last year, but has only featured thrice, one start and two as a substitute.