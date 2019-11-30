Kenya international joins Swedish top flight side

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Kenyan international Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma has joined Swedish top division side AIK, Nation Sport can exclusively reveal.

The left-back has put pen to paper to a five-year deal and is expected to report for pre-season in early January 2020.

The move sees him move from third division side IF Vasalund.

Known for his pace and dribbling skills, the Kakamega High School alumni broke to the limelight in 2016 after Gor Mahia secured his services. He was named the young best player in his maiden season with Gor.