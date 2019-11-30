alexa Kenya international joins Swedish top flight side - Daily Nation
Kenya international joins Swedish top flight side

Saturday November 30 2019

Footballers Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma and Ismail Gonzalez

Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma (right) vies for the ball with Ismail Gonzalez during a training session in Paris on June 14, 2009. PHOTO | FKF  

NATION REPORTER
Kenyan international Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma has joined Swedish top division side AIK, Nation Sport can exclusively reveal.

The left-back has put pen to paper to a five-year deal and is expected to report for pre-season in early January 2020.

The move sees him move from third division side IF Vasalund.

Known for his pace and dribbling skills, the Kakamega High School alumni broke to the limelight in 2016 after Gor Mahia secured his services. He was named the young best player in his maiden season with Gor.

Ouma launched his professional career the following year, joining FC Kolkheti Poti of Georgia where he was later joined by Amos Nondi and James Macharia previously of Gor and Tusker respectively.

