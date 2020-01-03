Kenya international joins new Swedish club

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan international Eric Johana Omondi has joined Swedish second-tier Jönköpings Södra IF on a two-year deal from IF Brommapojkarna.

The former Mathare United forward has spent three seasons in Sweden having initially joined lower-tier side Vasalunds. He thanked the Brommapojkarna fraternity and says he is ready for the new challenge.

“It feels fantastic! I've been waiting for this moment. It feels good to move to a new city and a new club. I want to develop as much as possible as a player and that is the main reason I have joined this club. This is also a club with a lot of history and which should be in the top league,” he told the club’s portal during his unveiling on Friday.

“Thanks for the amazing two years IF Brommapojkarna, I learnt a lot that i'll take with me throughout my career; I’m grateful. All the very best this year and i will always be a big fan,” he also posted on his official Facebook account.

Sodra Sports director Kujtim Bala says the club had to move with speed to acquire the services of the player, who was apparently on the radar of other clubs within Sweden.

“We are pleased that Eric chose J-Södra, as we know that he is a sought-after player that several other clubs were ready to sign. He is a leading player, who is incredibly fast and dangerous. I believe and hope that our audience will enjoy seeing him,” he told the club’s portal.

