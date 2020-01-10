Kenya international poised for Nkana move

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan international Duke Abuya is in Zambia to reportedly sign for top-tier side Nkana.

According to a reliable source, Duke trained with Nkana on Thursday and is set to put pen to paper soon.

“He has been in the country (Zambia) for three days now and trained with the team on Thursday. He is a player that Nkana has been following for a while and he could sign by early next week,” the source told Nation Sport.

Duke has missed Kariobangi Sharks' last two matches; a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka on Saturday in Machakos and their 1-0 win over Bandari on Wednesday at Kasarani.

The former GFE 105 midfielder is out of contract and Sharks could have sold him mid last season after he starred in the SportPesa Super Cup with a number of teams notably Tanzanian side Yanga keen on signing him up, but they reportedly overvalued him, shedding off interest from other clubs.

Sharks coach William Muluya recently played down Duke’s imminent transfer by saying they would “as usual” find talented youngsters to replace any player(s) that leave the club.