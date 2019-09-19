By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya’s junior football side arrived safely in Gulu Friday morning after travelling by road from Nairobi ahead of the Cecafa Under-20 Championship that is set to kick off Saturday in Uganda.

Kenya is placed in Group B alongside Ethiopia, Zanzibar and Tanzania in what coach Stanley Okumbi has termed a tough pool.

He is, however, optimistic the Junior Stars will show their might.

"I think the tougher the group the better the challenge. With the quality of players we have in the team I don’t think we have an excuse of not getting positive results. I have challenged my players that this is their chance of showcasing what they can do and I am confident we will do well,” said Okumbi.

The team left by bus to Uganda on Wednesday evening.

Kenya Police striker Abraham Dawo, Nairobi Stima midfielder Alvin Mangeni, and Ligi Ndogo's Enock Wanyama were some the players dropped from the final squad that made the trip.

Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti make up Group A while Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia are in Group C.