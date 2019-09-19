alexa Kenya safely arrive in Gulu for Cecafa Under-20 Cup - Daily Nation
Kenya safely arrive in Gulu for Cecafa Under-20 Cup

Thursday September 19 2019

Kenya's Under-20 midfielders Joshua Nyatini (left) and John Njuguna pose for photos inside the bus the team was travelling in to Kampala on September 18, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |

Kenya's Under-20 midfielders Joshua Nyatini (left) and John Njuguna pose for photos inside the bus the team was travelling in to Kampala on September 18, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |  

In Summary

  • The top three teams from Group A and B will join the top two from Group C in the quarter-finals.
  • Kenya kicks off her campaign against Zanzibar on Sunday afternoon in Jinja.
JEFF KINYANJUI
JEFF KINYANJUI
Kenya’s junior football side arrived safely in Gulu Friday morning after travelling by road from Nairobi ahead of the Cecafa Under-20 Championship that is set to kick off Saturday in Uganda.

Kenya is placed in Group B alongside Ethiopia, Zanzibar and Tanzania in what coach Stanley Okumbi has termed a tough pool.

He is, however, optimistic the Junior Stars will show their might.

"I think the tougher the group the better the challenge. With the quality of players we have in the team I don’t think we have an excuse of not getting positive results. I have challenged my players that this is their chance of showcasing what they can do and I am confident we will do well,” said Okumbi.

The team left by bus to Uganda on Wednesday evening.

Kenya Police striker Abraham Dawo, Nairobi Stima midfielder Alvin Mangeni, and Ligi Ndogo's Enock Wanyama were some the players dropped from the final squad that made the trip.

Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti make up Group A while Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia are in Group C.

The top three teams from Group A and B will join the top two from Group C in the quarter-finals. Kenya kicks off her campaign against Zanzibar on Sunday afternoon in Jinja.

