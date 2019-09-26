Kenya storm Cecafa U-20 quarters

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 in a match played at the Njeru Technical Center in Jinja, Uganda on Thursday afternoon to qualify for the quarterfinal of the ongoing Cecafa U-20 Championship.

After endlessly knocking on the door, the Junior Stars finally broke the deadlock a minute to the break through Steve Otieno.

Austine Odhiambo doubled the lead in the 68th minute, before second half substitutes John Njuguna and Benson Omala finished the job with goals in the 75th and 84th minutes respectively.

Kenya opened its campaign with a 5-0 win over Zanzibar, before drawing 2-2 with Tanzania in their second match.

The 4-0 win over Ethiopia places them firmly on top of group A and they will now face either hosts Uganda or Sudan in the quarterfinal on Sunday afternoon in Gulu.

Junior Stars coach Stanley Okumbi lauded the team saying; “We are happy that we have finished on a high in the group stages. We respect every team in the tournament and we will be ready for the quarterfinal on Sunday.”

Assistant coach Hesborn Nyabinge exuded confidence heading into the quarterfinal.

“Everything has gone as we planned. We have a good team this time and we are confident it will go all the way to the final. The quality in the team is fantastic and we are ready to face any team in the tournament so it really doesn’t bother us much who our next opponent is. All we need to do is to focus on our team and ensure we are ready for each game,” Nyabinge told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Kenya U20 squad that faced Ethiopia

Starting XI; Brian Bwire(GK), Alvin Ochieng, Bonface Mwanagemi, Tom Teka, John Otieno, Fidel Origa, Peter Oudu, Chris Owino, John Njuguna, Musa Masika, Sydney Lokale.