Kenya team to face Malawi in Olympic qualifier

The national women's football team, Harambee Starlets face their Malawian counterparts away on Wednesday afternoon in a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifier first leg match.

Ahead of the game, Starlets head coach David Ouma has named a strong line up.

Annete Kundu retains her position between the sticks, while Mwanahalima Adam and Vivian Corazone will lead the hunt for goals. Dorcas Shikobe and Ruth Ingosi will partner in central defence.

The match kick off at 3.30pm Kenyan time.

Squad

Goalkeeper: Annete Kundu

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka, Nelly Sawe, Dorcas Shikobe and Ruth Ingosi

Midfielders: Sheril Angachi, Elizabeth Wambui, Cynthia Shilwato and Janet Moraa

Strikers: Mwanahalima Adam and Vivian Corazone