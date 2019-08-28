alexa Kenya team to face Malawi in Olympic qualifier - Daily Nation
Kenya team to face Malawi in Olympic qualifier

Wednesday August 28 2019

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima "Dogo" celebrates scoring during their friendly match against Ethiopia at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on August 17, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • Annete Kundu retains her position between the sticks, while Mwanahalima Adam and Vivian Corazone will lead the hunt for goals. Dorcas Shikobe and Ruth Ingosi will partner in central defence.
  • The match kick off at 3.30pm Kenyan time.
By JEFF KINYANJUI
The national women's football team, Harambee Starlets face their Malawian counterparts away on Wednesday afternoon in a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifier first leg match.

Ahead of the game, Starlets head coach David Ouma has named a strong line up.

Annete Kundu retains her position between the sticks, while Mwanahalima Adam and Vivian Corazone will lead the hunt for goals. Dorcas Shikobe and Ruth Ingosi will partner in central defence.

The match kick off at 3.30pm Kenyan time.

Squad

Goalkeeper: Annete Kundu

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka, Nelly Sawe, Dorcas Shikobe and Ruth Ingosi

Midfielders: Sheril Angachi, Elizabeth Wambui, Cynthia Shilwato and Janet Moraa

Strikers: Mwanahalima Adam and Vivian Corazone

Subs: Judith Osimbo (GK), Jentrix Shikangwa, Lucy Akoth, Foscah Nadhivanda, Lydia Akoth, Betha Omita, Mercy Airo, Wincate Kaari and Topistar Nafula

