Kenya team to face Malawi in Olympic qualifier
Wednesday August 28 2019
The national women's football team, Harambee Starlets face their Malawian counterparts away on Wednesday afternoon in a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifier first leg match.
Ahead of the game, Starlets head coach David Ouma has named a strong line up.
Annete Kundu retains her position between the sticks, while Mwanahalima Adam and Vivian Corazone will lead the hunt for goals. Dorcas Shikobe and Ruth Ingosi will partner in central defence.
The match kick off at 3.30pm Kenyan time.
Squad
Goalkeeper: Annete Kundu
Defenders: Vivian Nasaka, Nelly Sawe, Dorcas Shikobe and Ruth Ingosi
Midfielders: Sheril Angachi, Elizabeth Wambui, Cynthia Shilwato and Janet Moraa
Strikers: Mwanahalima Adam and Vivian Corazone
Subs: Judith Osimbo (GK), Jentrix Shikangwa, Lucy Akoth, Foscah Nadhivanda, Lydia Akoth, Betha Omita, Mercy Airo, Wincate Kaari and Topistar Nafula