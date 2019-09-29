alexa Kenya through to Cecafa U-20 semis - Daily Nation
Kenya through to Cecafa U-20 semis

Sunday September 29 2019

Kenya Under-20's Thomas Teka (left) dribbles the ball past a Tanzanian player during their U20 Cecafa Challenge Cup match at the FUFA technical Centre in Jinja, Uganda on September 24, 2019. PHOTO | CECAFA |

  • Burundi scored first, on the stroke of half-time via Hamim Hakizimana

  • Kenya drew level after the restart through Patrick Otieno in the 76th minute before Benson Ochieng scored what proved to the winning goal on the stroke of fulltime

DAVID KWALIMWA
By DAVID KWALIMWA
Kenya Sunday produced a memorable comeback to edge Burundi 2-1 in Jinja, Uganda and proceed to the semi-finals of the Cecafa Under-20 Challenge Cup.

It was an exciting but tough affair as coach Stanley Okumbi's charges were forced to come from behind to nick this one. 

"Another win, a good result because we work very hard and we got to come from behind which shows determination and confidence," said Okumbi.

Burundi scored first, on the stroke of half-time via Hamim Hakizimana. He managed to create space for himself inside the box after evading two markers and then unleashed a snap-shot which beat custodian Brian Bwire at the far-post.

Kenya drew level after the restart through Patrick Otieno in the 76th minute before Benson Ochieng scored what proved to the winning goal on the stroke of fulltime. 

Kenya had also beaten Ethiopia and Zanzibar in her earlier assignments. 

The semi-final pairings will be decided on Sunday night.

