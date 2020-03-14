Kenyan Premier League suspended

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) on Saturday postponed the next two rounds of league matches following the government’s directive to ban public gatherings after the first case of COVID 19 was confirmed in the country on Friday.

In a circular sent to all the clubs, KPL says it will continue to monitor the situation and hopes the league will resume on the first weekend of April.

“Following confirmation from the Government yesterday of the first Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in the country, Kenyan Premier League has postponed the next two rounds of league matches,” KPL said in a statement.

“This measure is in line with the directives from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government suspending all public gatherings, meetings, religious crusades, and games.”