Kenyan goalie joins Zesco United

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Kenyan international Ian Otieno on Wednesday completed a three-year deal to Zambian top-flight league champions Zesco United, Nation Sport can reveal.

The goalkeeper, who plied his trade with Zambian Super League side Red Arrows, revealed that Zesco offered a better deal, forcing him to opt out of a Zanaco move.

And Otieno is eager to make his mark at the league champions as he gears up for competition with seasoned Jacob Banda for the starting role in goal.

"First of all, I respect Banda for he is very successful goalie and a true professional, not forgetting the other goalkeepers. I think the competition will be very good because he's got massive experience too.

My target is to help the team achieve it's goals set out by the executive committee," he said.

On winning the league title with Zesco, " I believe it's something that can excite any young player playing away from home. The league is not easy as people think it is. I have the same hunger and ambition I had to win the league and I will channel my energy towards that."