Kenyan international signs for Besiktas

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida has joined Turkish giants Besiktas on a two-year deal.

The deal comes a year after her one-year deal with Israel-based club Ramat came to an end last year.

Akida, who was part of the Starlets squad that made history when they qualified for the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), put pen to paper on Monday afternoon after attending trials.

Akida joined Thika Queens in 2018 June from Spedag FC, where she started out. Both teams participated in last year's Women Premiere League contest with Thika Queens finishing third and Spedag being relegated to Division One.

Akida follows in the footsteps of Annedy Kundu, Ruth Ingosi and Vivian Odhiambo, who have signed for European clubs since the year began.

Besiktas, currently ranked position seven in this season's Turkish Super league, last won the championship during the 2016- 2017 season and have never been relegated.