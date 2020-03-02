Kenyan internationals impress in Europe

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan internationals Eric Ouma, Johanna Omolo and Ayub Timbe were all in action over the weekend in their respective clubs across Europe.

Eric Ouma impresses in Sweden

Nicknamed Marcelo after the Brazilian left-back, Ouma continued to cement his position at Swedish giants AIK with a solid performance in the 1-0 win over Orgryte in a Cup game played at the Bravida Arena on Sunday. Abdul Razak headed in Ouma's clever cross from the left flank into his own net for the winner.

Timbe earns rare praises on home debut for Reading

Ayub Timbe made his third appearance for Championship side Reading on Saturday, coming in for Michael Olise in the 71st minute as they edged relegation-threatened Barnsley 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Despite being in the pitch for less than 20 minutes, he put on a good show that caught the eyes of many. He completed the most dribbles than any other player on the pitch, despite coming in on the 71st minute.

Advertisement

The speedy winger, who is on a season-long loan deal from Chinese side Beijing Renhe, could start in Reading's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

Twenty-year-old Kenyan forward Clarke Oduor also started for Barnsley, but was rested after the breather.

Johanna Omolo helps Cercle Brugge ease relegation woes in Belgium

Experienced Kenyan midfielder Johanna Omolo played the entire match and was crucial for Cercle Brugge as they beat KAA Gent 1-0 on Sunday at the Jan Breydel Stadium.