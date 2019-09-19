Kenyan striker grabs hat-trick in Zambia

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan international Jesse Were scored a hat-trick as Zesco United beat Nakambala Leopards 3-0 in a Zambian Super League match at the Nakambala Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Tusker forward opened the scoring at the quarter-hour mark from the spot after Thabani Kamusoko was brought down in the box and doubled the lead just before the break.

He finished the job in the 51st minute with a brilliant goal to guide Zesco to victory. He was substituted in the 74th minute, Mwape Mwelwa taking his place.

Kenyan internationals David Owino and Anthony Akumu played the entire match for Zesco, while former Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba came in the second half to replace Winstone Kalengo.

Zesco tops the log with six points from two matches and will next face Tanzanian side Yanga in the second leg Caf Champions League match on Friday 27th September.

The two team played to a 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam in the first leg match.