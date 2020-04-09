Kenyan teen Miraji to undergo trials in Portugal

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan youngster Abdulrahman Miraji is set to undergo trials at Portuguese Division 3 side Desportivo Alcochetense.

The 16-year-old impressed while turning out for Serani Boys High School as they won the 2019 Copa Coca Cola Under 16 Championship in Kisumu.

He was set to try out with the youth side of the Spanish side Malaga but things didn't work out.

Miraji, who turns out for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Coast Premier League side Mvita Youngsters, couldn't hide his excitement but will have to wait until the coronavirus pandemic is contained before travelling.

"I feel happy to get the chance. My dream has always been to play football in Europe and this is a step in the right direction. I will work hard and hope everything works out," the midfielder told Nation Sport.

Serani Boys High School coach Daniel Lenjo says the development will inspire young footballers in Mombasa.

"He was scheduled to attend a series of trials from last year and I am happy this one has materialised. He is a very talented lad and obviously deserves to make a move. It makes me happy as one of his coaches to see him prosper and it will also inspire the rest to work harder," he added.