Kenyan transfers abroad in the January window

The transfer window shut on January 31 with several Kenyans players and those with Kenyan roots changing clubs.

Nation Sport looks at some of the movements:

Ayub Timbe: The pacy Kenya international winger will play for English Championship side Reading FC after being signed on loan until the end of the season from Chinese second-tier side Beijing Renhe. Born in Nairobi on September 10, 1992, Timbe began his career in Belgium, where he played for Beerschot, Lierse and Genk. He joined Beijing Renhe in 2017 when the club was in second-tier and helped them gain promotion in 2018 after contributing eight goals before they were relegated from the Chinese Super League last season.

Paul Were: The Kenya international joined Greece third division side PAE Egaleo on a six-month deal from AFC Leopards. Egaleo is currently in 10th place with 17 points, just one spot and one point from the relegation zone. The left-winger could be in action on Sunday when Egaleo take on fifth-placed Niki Volos. Were, 29, previously turned out for Greek clubs AEL Kalloni in 2016, Acharnaikos and PS Kalamata (2017) and AO Trikala (2019).

Eric ‘Marcelo' Ouma: He joined top Swedish side AIK Fotboll from third tier side Vasalund on January 3 on a four-year deal.

John Mark Makwata: He left AFC Leopards for Zambian giants Zesco United while leading the Kenyan Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals.

Makwata, 25, had scored eight goals in Ingwe’s last five matches and many had tipped him to win the league’s Golden Boot.

Humphrey Mieno: He left Tusker for Omani second tier side Al Ittihad (Salalah) on a three-month loan. The midfielder has a contract with Tusker that runs to June 30, 2021.

Anthony Akumu: The Kenya international midfielder joined Kaizer Chiefs on January 15 on a three-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Zambian side Zesco United on a free transfer.

Henry Ochieng’: London-born Kenyan midfielder Henry Ochieng, 21, has joined Ireland top side, Cork City FC for an undisclosed fee from English lower league side Wingate & Finchley FC. Ochieng’ is a West Ham United academy product.