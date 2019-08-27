Four Kenyan youngsters have been nominated to the prestigious Dream Football Academy.

The two boys and one girl were scouted during the annual Compassionate International sports in Voi at Taita Taveta University last week.

They become part of a team of 44 Kenyans who will be enrolled for a boot camp in November for vigorous training in order to sharpen their football skills.

The Dream Football team, who are scouting for talent in children aged between four and 14, camped at the institution for three days before coming up with the winners.

SPECIALISED TRAINING

From the team of 44, 14 will be taken for specialised training at Loius Figo Academy in Portugal, which is owned by legendary footballer Luis Figo.

The beneficiaries, who come from needy backgrounds, are part of the 130,000 children under the Compassionate International sponsorship programme.

The Christian NGO seeks to end poverty by nurturing both soft and hard talent in the children.

The lucky young footballers could not hide their excitement as their names were read out as the winners.

“I have always nurtured the dream of becoming a professional footballer from an early age. This is definitely a dream come true. I Will utilise this opportunity and showcase my talent and, who knows, this could be the next Mariga Kenya will celebrate,” said 14-year-old Chidzidzingo Kombo.

PLAY IN BIG CLUBS

Another beneficiary, 14-year-old Kadongo Kutingala, said that he has always wanted to play for a big club and in major leagues.

“I gave it my best when I was in the field. Little did I know they were recording me because they had been impressed by my talent. I felt very good when my name was mentioned as a winner. I have always wanted to play for a big team, including my favourite team Chelsea,” he added.

Raphael Kasana, 14, said that this opportunity will enable him to change his life forever.

“It will give me the chance I have always wanted to get in life. I feel that it will enable me to showcase my talent in the global arena and get scouted more by big clubs. It will also help me sharpen my talent,” he said.

IMPRESSIVE TALENT

“The young children have shown impressive talent. Many have the potential to play in the international arena. I am positive that some of them will end up playing in major leagues and different clubs,” said Boniface Mwenda, the Dream Football Kenya Operations Manager.

He is a beneficiary of the programme.

Among the benefits the youngsters get is physical training and having the opportunities to be trained by the best coaches in the world.

Compassionate International’s Communications Officer Daniel Kamau said that they aim at empowering the children economically by nurturing their talent.

“We aim to Identify, nurture and develop talent in terms of sporting activity and also by exposing them through different partners. Many of the children we sponsored have ended up representing Kenya in various clubs including Harambee Stars and even Malkia Stars,” Dr Kamau told journalists.

The programmes Support Manager Samuel Mwaniki said there is need to help the children shine through the various talents that they have.