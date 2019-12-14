Kenya's starting line-up against Zanzibar

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars have made several changes in the team to face Zanzibar in their final group B match of the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Musa Masika comes in midfield as well as youngster Daniel Sakari and Andrew Juma, who have been drafted in defence.

Lawrence Juma, Kevin Kimani and Kenneth will start from the bench as Kenya technical bench plays this game with the semi-final on Tuesday already in mind.

Joash Onyango captains the team.

The match kicks off at 1:30 pm.

Starting 11

18. Samuel Odhiambo

2. Samuel Olwande

16. David Owino

6. Andrew Juma

4. Joash Onyango

12. Roy Okal

7. Musa Masika

19. Daniel Sakari

14. Antony Wambani

9. Oscar Wamalwa

20. Hassan Abdallah

Subs

1. Timothy Odhiambo

5. Johnstone Omurwa

13. Whyvone Isuza

8. Lawrence Juma

15. Kevin Kimani

3. Cliffton Miheso

17. Moses Mudavadi

10. Kenneth Muguna