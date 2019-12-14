Kenya's starting line-up against Zanzibar
Saturday December 14 2019
Harambee Stars have made several changes in the team to face Zanzibar in their final group B match of the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.
Musa Masika comes in midfield as well as youngster Daniel Sakari and Andrew Juma, who have been drafted in defence.
Lawrence Juma, Kevin Kimani and Kenneth will start from the bench as Kenya technical bench plays this game with the semi-final on Tuesday already in mind.
Joash Onyango captains the team.
The match kicks off at 1:30 pm.
Starting 11
18. Samuel Odhiambo
2. Samuel Olwande
16. David Owino
6. Andrew Juma
4. Joash Onyango
12. Roy Okal
7. Musa Masika
19. Daniel Sakari
14. Antony Wambani
9. Oscar Wamalwa
20. Hassan Abdallah
Subs
1. Timothy Odhiambo
5. Johnstone Omurwa
13. Whyvone Isuza
8. Lawrence Juma
15. Kevin Kimani
3. Cliffton Miheso
17. Moses Mudavadi
10. Kenneth Muguna
11. Timothy Otieno