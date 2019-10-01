alexa Manchester City ace out with groin injury - Daily Nation
Manchester City ace out with groin injury

Tuesday October 1 2019

Everton's Colombian defender Yerry Mina (centre) gets a yellow card for a foul on Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (bottom left) during their English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on Septemb er 28, 2019. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY |

Everton's Colombian defender Yerry Mina (centre) gets a yellow card for a foul on Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (bottom left) during their English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on September 28, 2019. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY | AFP

AFP
By AFP
MANCHESTER

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss Tuesday's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb with a groin injury that could also see him miss Sunday's Premier League meeting with Wolves.

The Belgian has been in sensational form for the English champions, scoring twice and providing nine assists in just nine appearances this season.

"Kevin De Bruyne suffered a groin injury in the win over Everton and will miss tonight's game against Dinamo Zagreb," City said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the Club's medical staff."

De Bruyne missed the majority of last season due to two serious knee injuries.

However, this latest setback is not expected to keep him out for long.

After Wolves' visit to the Etihad on Sunday, City have a two-week layoff for an international break before travelling to Crystal Palace on October 19.

