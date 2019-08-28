Kiambu young stars nurture MLS dream

By CAROLINE NJUNG'E

Every Saturday morning, 40 boys between four and 19 years converge at Gikambura Stadium or Word of Life Centre grounds in Kiambu County to play football.

The boys come from different backgrounds and go to different schools, but once they get to the football pitch, whatever differences that may set them apart fade and they become one team, a team keen on learning how to play football.

“Sports is a universal language, it brings people of all ages and backgrounds together, when the boys are out here kicking the ball, it does not matter where they come from, where they live, go to school or what they eat and wear. Here, they are all unified by the game - this is what sport does, it equalises,” says Godfrey Masolo, 44, the man behind 365 Soccer, the programme that runs the initiative, which began in 2014.

He started off with five boys, five years later, the programme is over 40-strong, expanding to about 80 boys, (and a few girls) during school holidays when training takes place three days a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“A couple of boys that have passed through the programme play for the National Super League division 1 and 2, two are playing for the Kenya Premier League, while one plays for a team in South Sudan,” says Masolo.

In June this year, Droom Soccer Scouting, an agency based in the US, flew into the country to conduct trials. Over 1,500 boys drawn from clubs all over the country took part. Out of these, nine players were picked for the final trials that will take place in the US later this year. One of those that qualified is Alvis Ngugi, (Draki), a 22-year-old senior player with 365 Soccer. If picked, Draki will play with USA Major Soccer League – MSL.

“He currently plays for Gikambura Home Boys, if he’s successful, he’ll be among the few Kenyan players playing professional football in the US,” says Masolo.

Draki’s interest in football started when he was nine years old.

“My family and I lived in Mathare then, and football was a favourite pastime. When I joined high school, I started to take the sport more seriously and even joined the school team. So far, I have played for Pako Junior Football Club, PCEA Kikuyu Church for their Division 2 and Parklands Sports Club.”

Draki also coaches the Under 13 for 365 Soccer. This, he says, is his way of giving back, teaching the young boys what he knows about football.

The second born in a family three says that football is responsible for the person he is.

“I would probably be passing time with friends not really doing anything constructive – football has taught me discipline, the importance of keeping time, eating healthy and staying fit, and since I coach children, I am constantly aware that I have to be a positive role model for them,” he says.

His is not the only star that show signs of shinning brighter.

Victor Ndwiga is 22 years. He too trained with Brazilian Soccer Schools and 365 Soccer Program and now plays for Mwatate United FC.

“I trained with the programme for five years before I started playing competitive football – coach (Masolo) is my mentor, my father figure, before I make an important decision I have consult him,” says Ndwiga.

His parents separated when he was young, so he was raised by his mother.

“My friend told me about this programme, since then, I have not looked back. My entire life revolves around football – I earn my livelihood from it, what I earn from it pays for the food I eat, the clothes I wear and where I live. Football has also shaped my character, it has taught me resilience, determination, discipline, honesty and the merits of work hard –I also don’t use drugs,” he says.

He officially joined Mwatate FC in January this year. Before this, he played in the National Super League for Kangemi All Stars, NaivasFC and PCEA Kikuyu Division 2. Ndwiga is optimistic that he will go further,perhaps even go on to play for an international team.

Before setting up 365 Soccer, Masolo, whose background is in project management, was working for the United Nations Environment Program UNEP running the Children Youth and Sports Environment programs.

“Some of the projects I carried out in the course of my work involved sensitising children about environmental matters through sports, including football. When I left, having worked in this area for seven years, I decided to set up 365 Soccer,” he explains.

“I understood that I could not coach if I don’t have the skills to pass on, so I got some training – I have been trained by FIFA, Trek in South Africa and CAF. I have also done KNVB level 1 in Holland, too, as well as studied Sports Ministry techniques, where one is taught to tell people about God using sports.”

That, right there, is the unique aspect of this soccer programme: the boys are not only taught how to play football, they are taught the word of God too.

“If we’re practicing ball control for instance, after practice, we use the teachings in the Bible to discuss how to control, say, anger, your feelings, and how you can better relate to those around you – the teachings come from the soccer that the children love and extend to what God requires of them,” explains Masolo.

It is a method that works, he says, having observed significant change in character in the boys that regularly attend training.

“Children today are not as active as they were, most spend their weekends and school holidays watching TV or on the Play Station, which does little to stimulate them intellectually, unlike sport, which, besides ensuring that you use your time constructively, also helps you to keep fit.”

He adds,

“Besides character building, there are numerous career opportunities that exist in football, besides playing competitively, your child could become a sports doctor, a sports lawyer, nutritionist, agent, scout and coach like myself,” explains Masolo, adding that even as they impart football-playing skills, they also teach their charges the importance of balancing football and education.

“You cannot just be a footballer, you need to feed your intellect too,” he points out.

The programme is in touch with various scouting agencies abroad who call them from time to time looking for a player within a certain age bracket with certain skills. They then look within their age bracket for one that fits the description and link them to the academy.