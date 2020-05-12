Kibwage pays tribute to role model Kevin Omondi

By JEFF KINYANJUI

KCB FC captain Mike Kibwage has paid glowing tribute to Tusker FC midfielder Kevin "Ade" Omondi for inspiring him to become a professional footballer.

The two grew up in the same neighbourhood, Police Band in South B and Kibwage says he used to admire Omondi's prowess on the pitch and they later became close friends.

"He was way much older than me but everyone in our neighbourhood knew how talented he was. I used to admire him and would follow him on the pitch. We became good friends despite the age difference and he would allow me to play with his peers," said the Kenyan international.

"He would later join Gor Mahia straight from Lang'ata High School and that really inspired me. He would gift me with jerseys and urge me to work hard and I think he really played a big role in my formative years as an upcoming footballer," he added.

Kibwage has dismissed reports linking him to Tanzanian giants Simba SC but revealed he admires the clubs Ivorian defender Serge Pascal Wawa.

"I love how hard he works and generally his style of play. He is a good defender and I would say I have learned a lot from him," he said.

Kibwage, who moved to the bankers from AFC Leopards in 2018, says the team had a realistic chance of winning the KPL title or finishing among the top three. By the time the league was halted, KCB was fifth in the standings with 42 points having played 23 matches.

"I know the league was halted due to the coronavirus but I feel we should have waited for a month to see if the situation would have improved to allow the games to continue," he said.